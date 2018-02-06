Grand Theft Auto Online’s Latest Update Brings Battle Week Bonuses, New Vehicle and More

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a fresh new update for Grand Theft Auto Online – and it’s all about earning a bunch of bonuses for this week’s Battle Week event!

Rockstar Games has officially declared “Battle Week” for GTA, meaning that you can earn a number of massive bonuses across multiple modes, along with a number of discounts in case you wanted to go shopping.

Let’s talk about Battle Week first. Four of the latest modes will be offering double GTA$ and RP to earn, including Motor Wars, Slashers, Occupy and Hardest Target. In addition, you’ll also be able to pick up some great deals on items like the Chernobog mobile ballistic missile launcher, the Avenger, MK II items and more.

Here’s a refresher for the modes, in case you’re not familiar:

Motor Wars: Parachute into a warzone with a pistol and a prayer in Motor Wars and face off on the ground with heavy arms and Weaponized Vehicles. The longer you and your team survive, the smaller the field of combat, until players are forced into full-on confrontation. Just remember to pull your chute or you’re done before you start.

Hardest Target: There’s a bullseye on your back that everyone can see, but the hot seat changes every minute. Neutralize the opposing team’s Target while protecting your own to put points on the board and bring home the win.

Slashers: Maybe you’ve watched enough movies to outsmart a maniac, but how about a whole team of them? Slashers pits a mob of Shotgun-wielding lunatics against the Hunted – with teams swapping roles every 60 seconds until one side has been wiped out entirely.

Occupy: Two teams fight for control of three Capture Zones amid flying rocket bikes and a host of deadly Weaponized Vehicles. Each precious second your team holds a Zone counts towards victory, but keep an eye out for unwanted visitors looking to steal away your hard-earned land.

For those of you looking for some fresh new wheels, you can get them at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, where the Canis Kamacho is waiting. This Hummer-like off-road vehicle is a perfect vehicle to get your 4×4 groove with. It won’t come cheap, but most quality cars don’t anyway, so don’t be afraid to add this to your collection.

Looking for free stuff? You can actually score a free Ammu-Nation shirt for your avatar whenever you log into the game! Just make sure you jump into GTA Online somewhere between now and February 12 in order to add it to your collection!

As for the discounts, you can score the following between now and the 12th:

Warstock Cache & Carry Discounts

Mammoth Avenger – 25% off

HVY Chernobog (Weaponized Vehicle) – 25% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Bravado Half-Track (Weaponized) – 40% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer (Weaponized Vehicle) – 35% off (Buy it Now & Trade Price)

Weaponized Declasse Tampa (Weaponized Vehicle) – 40% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Mk II Discounts

Mk II Upgrades – 30% off (cost to upgrade to Mk II weapon)

Mk II Ammo (all types) – 50% off

Mk II Magazines – 25% off

Mk II Scopes – 25% off

Mk II Muzzles – 25% off

Mk II Weapon Liveries – 25% off

Ammu-Nation Discounts

Ammo – 50% off

Assault Rifles – 30% off

Sniper Rifles – 30% off

Melee Weapons – 30% off

Body Armor – 30% off

RPG – 30% off

Aircraft weapons have also been marked down 30 percent, and you can get 25 percent off of Security Room upgrades.

There are also new Premium Race and Time Trial events, which are as follows:

Premium Race: “Bumblebee” (Locked to Rocket Voltic)

Take the Rocket Voltic through a series of gut-wrenching jumps on a tunneled track in the clouds during this week’s high stakes Premium Race, Bumblebee. Premium Races are your chance to test your skills and race for big cash. Ante up and compete in a Rockstar-created Stunt Race where the top three finishers earn GTA$ and all participants get Triple RP regardless of where they place. Launch Premium Races through the Quick Job App on your in-game phone or via the yellow corona at Legion Square.

Time Trial: “Route 68”

Take a trip across the great state of San Andreas on historic Route 68, from the sleepy towns in the heart of the Grand Senora Desert to the shore of the Pacific Ocean. To take a shot at the Time Trial, set a waypoint to the marker on your in-game map and enter via the purple corona. Beat par time and you’ll be duly rewarded with GTA$ & RP.

These events are available through February 12.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now, as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.