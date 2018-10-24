Rockstar Makes Surprise Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Announcement

In a surprise announcement, Rockstar Games has just announced that the Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition is now available for all platforms, making it the ultimate GTA experience for those that have yet to experience the crazy misadventures, or are looking to score all of the crazy misadventures.

Not only will Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players get the original storyline experience that Grand Theft Auto V has to offer, but a ton of extra goodies as well. Here’s what’s included in the Premium Online Edition:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Doomsday Heist

Gunrunning

Smuggler’s Run

Bikes

and tons more content that has yet to be detailed. Every gameplay experience that has existed in this game since launch will be included, as well as future events as well. In addition to the content drops, players will also receive a Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. This will give newbie players the chance to get those crime reps up in a fictional world where there are a lot of contenders.

Bonus Cash is also available, up to $1,000,000 to spend how you see fit in GTA Online, which houses weekly events and discounts on weapons, gear, and character customization. It’s pretty much the dream pick for fans of this title. The only thing that would make it better is if we somehow received a surprise Nintendo Switch announcement. We can dream!

For more about Grand Theft Auto V:

When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.

Explore the stunning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in the ultimate Grand Theft Auto V experience, featuring a range of technical upgrades and enhancements for new and returning players. In addition to increased draw distances and higher resolution, players can expect a range of additions and improvements including:

New weapons, vehicles and activities

Additional wildlife

Denser traffic

New foliage system

Enhanced damage and weather effects, and much more

Grand Theft Auto V also comes with Grand Theft Auto Online, the dynamic and ever-evolving Grand Theft Auto universe with online play for up to 30 players, including all existing gameplay upgrades and content released since the launch of Grand Theft Auto Online. Rise through the ranks to become a CEO of a criminal empire by trading contraband or form a motorcycle club and rule the streets; pull off complex co-operative Heists or enter radical, adrenaline-fueled Stunt Races; compete in unique Adversary modes; or create your own content to play and share with the Grand Theft Auto Community.