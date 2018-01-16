New Grand Theft Auto V Update Adds Adversary Mode and Item Discounts

A new update is now available for Grand Theft Auto V that includes an Adversary multiplayer game mode, a new vehicle, and tons of savings on in-game items.

The new Air Quota Adversary mode that’s become available with the latest update puts players in the middle of aerial dogfights with several teams of players controlling airborne vehicles while destroying their opposition. There’s also the chance to win double the GTA$ if you can come out on top in these mid-air battles, according to the update notes from Rockstar.

“You picked up a couple of cheeky kills in a P-996 Lazer and dubbed yourself ‘King of the Skies’, but how are your skills in an attack helicopter? Can you duck and dodge in a Thruster? Well, Air Quota is here to put your claims of greatness to the test in a gigantic aerial fracas for up to 4 teams and 16 players. Work your way through every flavor of airborne combat the Los Santos skies have to offer the only way you know how – by blowing your opponents to bits with Missiles and Cannons. Earn Double GTA$ & RP in the brand new Air Quota mode now through January 22nd.”

In addition to that mode, a new vehicle is available with the update, the Grotti GT500. This sleek ride from Legendary Motorsport that can be seen through the patch notes above is the perfect choice for GTA V players who want to cruise around Los Santos in style.

Like other updates, this newest batch of content also includes several discounts on in-game items. Certain vehicles both in the air and on the ground are having their prices reduced and you’ll be able to deck out your owned properties with different cosmetics that are also available at a discount.

Facility Styles – 25% off

Facility Graphics – 25% off

Security Room – 25% off

Buckingham Pyro (Plane) – 25% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

HVY Nightshark (Weaponized Vehicle) – 25% off

The Premium Race and Time Trials for this update will be the Plummet stunt race and the Tongva Valley challenges. Both of these will be available until Jan. 22 for players to earn some quick cash.