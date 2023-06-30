GTA Online Makes Fan-Favorite Vehicle Free to Own For Limited Time
GTA Online is making a fan-favorite vehicle completely free to own for a limited time. GTA Online is one of the most successful games of all-time and it will likely continue to be that way until Grand Theft Auto VI is inevitably released. Rockstar Games has given the game an incredible amount of support for a full decade and has sustained a momentum few other live service games ever have. It's pretty impressive and Rockstar even manages to give players fun content for the holidays, ensuring there's always a recent to visit Los Santos. During Halloween, things get a bit spooky, at Christmas time there's snow around the map, and for the Fourth of July, there's nothing but patriotism in Los Santos.
With that said, the new weekly update for GTA Online includes a plethora of bonuses to enjoy, much of which celebrates the Fourth of July. One of the ways fans can celebrate is by claiming the Vapid Liberator, a red, white, and blue monster truck that really screams "'Murica" to all those cars you drive past (or drive over). It's completely free for the next week and it's a hell of a lot of fun to drive if you've never used it. It's been in the game during every Fourth of July celebration for years now and is well-worth taking a spin in. You can view a list of the other things in the weekly update below.
- Free Vehicle: The Vapid Liberator monster truck, available to claim from Warstock Cache & Carry
- Free Themed Liveries: The Stars & Stripes, Eagle Claw, Eagle Claw Flag, and Fighting Freedom liveries for the Mobile Operations Center
- New Dynamic Event: Finders Keepers
- San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses through July 12:
- Buy (or already own) the Operations Terminal and Mammoth Thruster Upgrades for the Mammoth Avenger to receive the Hinterland Bomber Jacket
- Sell GTA$500,000 worth of Smuggler cargo goods by July 12 to receive the LS Pounders Cap
- Complete all 6 Project Overthrow Missions by July 12 to get the Blue & Green Camo livery for the Mammoth Avenger
- Complete all 3 LSA Operations by July 12 to receive the Conveyor livery for the V-65 Molotok
- 2X GTA$ and RP on Hangar Sell Missions and Air Force Zero
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Business Battles
On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Premium Test Ride: The Imponte Arbiter GT
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Sandy Shores and La Puerta
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom Vehicles: The Karin Boor (Off-Road) with the Star-Spangled Patriot livery, Truffade Z-Type (Sports Classics), Western Sovereign (Motorcycle) with the Independence Day livery, Annis RE-7B (Super) in the Pegasus livery, and the Vapid Bullet (Super)
- Luxury Autos Showroom Vehicles: The Truffade Thrax (Super) and Grotti Visione (Super)
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Vapid Dominator GTX
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Annis ZR350, Invetero Coquette D10, and Pfister Neon
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: The Grotti Cheetah Classic for those who finish in the Top 3 in the Pursuit Series for two days in a row this week
- Independence Day Discounts: 50% off the Western Sovereign (Motorcycle), Car Horns, Musket, Firework Launcher, Firework Ammo, Tire/Parachute Smoke, Facepaint, Clothing, Mk II Weapon finishes, Select Haircuts, Masks, Patriot Parachute, and the USA Chute Bag
- 50% off the Hangar Workshop
- Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super), Annis ZR350 (Sports), and Grotti Visione (Super), 40% off the HVY Menacer (Off-Road), and LF-22 Starling (Plane), 50% off the FH-1 Hunter (Helicopter) and Mobile Operations Center (and Upgrades)
- Gun Van Discounts: 35% off the Service Carbine and the Unholy Hellbringer (for GTA+ Members)
- GTA+ Benefits: A free Maibatsu MonstroCiti (Off-Road), the new Avenger Operations Terminal, Cream Pearl and Blue-Green Flip Chameleon Wheel Paints, Project Overthrow bonuses, 40% off Avenger upgrades, and more