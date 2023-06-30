GTA Online Makes Fan-Favorite Vehicle Free to Own For Limited Time

GTA Online is making a fan-favorite vehicle completely free to own for a limited time. GTA Online is one of the most successful games of all-time and it will likely continue to be that way until Grand Theft Auto VI is inevitably released. Rockstar Games has given the game an incredible amount of support for a full decade and has sustained a momentum few other live service games ever have. It's pretty impressive and Rockstar even manages to give players fun content for the holidays, ensuring there's always a recent to visit Los Santos. During Halloween, things get a bit spooky, at Christmas time there's snow around the map, and for the Fourth of July, there's nothing but patriotism in Los Santos.

With that said, the new weekly update for GTA Online includes a plethora of bonuses to enjoy, much of which celebrates the Fourth of July. One of the ways fans can celebrate is by claiming the Vapid Liberator, a red, white, and blue monster truck that really screams "'Murica" to all those cars you drive past (or drive over). It's completely free for the next week and it's a hell of a lot of fun to drive if you've never used it. It's been in the game during every Fourth of July celebration for years now and is well-worth taking a spin in. You can view a list of the other things in the weekly update below.