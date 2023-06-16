GTA Online Surprises Players With Major New Change

GTA Online players were pretty surprised by a new change to the game this week. GTA Online is one of the biggest games out there which is pretty impressive when you consider the fact that it has been around for a decade. The game has lasted multiple console generations, having been first released on Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2013 as part of Grand Theft Auto V. It was ported to Xbox One and PS4 in 2014 with a PC release in 2015. In 2022, it made the jump to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 and it's still getting major updates, as proven by the brand new San Andreas Mercenaries update that was released earlier this week.

With that said, a major change was made this week. When GTA Online was released for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 last year, players were able to transfer their characters and progress over from the last-gen version of the game. However, it would also erase your last-gen character which meant if your friends didn't upgrade or you still had some reason for also wanting to play the last-gen version simultaneously, you'd have to start over. Some players opted to simply not do this transfer as a result, but now, things have changed. As part of the latest update to the game, GTA Online players can transfer over from last-gen without erasing their characters. Unfortunately, this is irreversible, so those who already had their last-gen characters erased will be stuck with that. This has caused some frustration from players who think that Rockstar should've allowed this to happen sooner.

In the latest GTA Online update, Rockstar have made it so migration to current gen won't delete old gen progress, a year after release.



Via: https://t.co/RXJE38eDEI pic.twitter.com/89HhOZjJSi — GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) June 15, 2023

As of right now, it's not exactly clear why Rockstar chose to/was able to make this decision. It's possible that this is being done to incentivize players to make the upgrade, but that's pure speculation. Only time will tell how long the last-gen version will continue to be supported, but the current-gen version does already boast some exclusive content.

