GTA Online's Next Update Leak Reveals Old Protagonist's Return

GTA Online will seemingly be bringing back one of the old Grand Theft Auto protagonists in a future update. Grand Theft Auto is a franchise with a hell of a lot of history. It's been a 2D, top-down game, it's been 3D, and it has evolved dramatically with every entry, becoming an industry benchmark for the open world genre. On top of its gameplay evolutions, Rockstar Games has also sought to tell a compelling crime anthology with every game being loosely connected, but also being totally standalone. The storytelling is equivalent to that of a grade A blockbuster and Rockstar has been no stranger to pulling inspiration from some of the greatest crime films for some of these games.

If you don't want spoilers for the next GTA Online update, click off this page now.

With that said, Grand Theft Auto has racked up a number of iconic protagonists and one will seemingly make a return in the near future. With the new San Andreas Mercenaries update out now for GTA Online, fans are datamining the files for clues of the future of the game. They have actually found quite a bit, too. A lot of the files point to a new Halloween update and while we're not sure quite what it will all entail, there is one big surprise. It appears Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and The Damned protagonist Johnny Klebitz will make a return, but not in a way you'd expect. In fact, it will be his ghost. If you've played Grand Theft Auto V's story, you'll know Johnny has a brief cameo when Trevor is introduced. That cameo is quickly ended when Trevor curb stomps Johnny's head in, something that quickly demonstrates the psychotic nature of the game's third protagonist and his strength. With that said, it seems like Klebitz may haunt players or a certain part of the map in the next update.

Johnny Klebitz is in the files as a ghost! It appears to be for a new Halloween themed deathmatch. #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/XsQ8oZV38a — Liam (@billsyliamgta) June 13, 2023

It will likely be a number of months before we get the full details, Halloween is still a ways away, but Rockstar has teased its potential already. Only time will tell what comes of it, but what we've seen so far makes it seem like it could be the coolest GTA Online update in quite some time.

