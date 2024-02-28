GTA 6 Fans Hoping to See it Soon Dealt Bad News

Grand Theft Auto fans hoping to see the second GTA 6 trailer soon have been dealt some bad news. Last week, we reported on some speculation making the rounds within the GTA community. The speculation was based on the Spotify page of Anita Ward, which had been updated with a GTA 6 logo. More specifically, the 1979 hit Ring My Bell by Anita Ward had been updated with the GTA 6 logo as its accompanying image. This was obviously odd, and led to speculation it was going to be the song for the second trailer, which in turn would be revealed soon, or would be a radio song in the game. All of this speculation was for nothing though as it has been confirmed the change was made outside of the knowledge of Ward and her representatives.

"Ring My Bell will not be featured in the second trailer or radio station," reads the update. "All rumors and predictions about the song are unfounded this is the only official and correct explanation. The changes in the last three days have been outside our knowledge. We hope that the correct information will spread quickly. Announced to the public. Arrangement: the fact that there is no official agreement at the moment does not mean that there will not be in the future, but there are no official agreements or negotiations at the moment."

As you can see, the door is left slightly open, but now there is no reason to expect it to be opened and for the song to end up in the game. It's a classic song, so there is no reason it couldn't be in the game, but there is no reason to expect this to happen. And now we are going back to expecting to wait a while to see the second GTA 6 trailer, which probably won't arrive until late this year, assuming it is released this year to begin with.

