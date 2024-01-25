New GTA 6 Discovery Has Old School Vice City Fans Excited

A new GTA 6 discovery has caught the attention of old school Grand Theft Auto fans, particularly those with a special place in their heart for Vice City. The GTA 6 reveal trailer is over a month old. Despite this, Grand Theft Auto fans continue to pick through it and sometimes even discover new details. To this end, and previously, a character from the original Vice City was discovered in the game's trailer. Now a very important location from Vice City with some potentially big implications.

Taking to Reddit, one user recently pointed out a mansion in the background of one shot which appears to be the mansion of Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of Vice City. The proof is not definitive, but it has caught the attention of Grand Theft Auto fans, most of which think it is indeed the mansion of the character.

Those familiar with GTA 5 should not be surprised by this. As you may know, CJ's home on Grove Street in GTA San Andreas is in GTA 5, though CJ no longer seemingly lives there and in the game it is just an ordinary house. If Tommy's mansion from Vice City is in GTA 6, it would probably be in similar fashion, but it could also be connected to a potential cameo from the character.

The last Grand Theft Auto fans see of the character is the end of Vice City, which is set in 1986. GTA 6 is set in modern times, so Tommy could still be alive, but he would be quite old, as he was 35 during the events of Vice City.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. Rockstar Games rarely brings characters back from previous games beyond small cameos, if their lucky. Most are never seen again and only referenced here and there in small easter eggs. We don't expect to see Tommy in GTA 6, but we do expect to see lots of easter eggs from Vice City, including his mansion.

Would you like a Tommy cameo in GTA 6?