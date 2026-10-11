Rockstar Games Announces GTA 6 Feature No Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Game Has Ever Had

Rockstar Games has announced a GTA 6 feature that no Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption game has ever had. To this end, it’s a feature that no Rockstar Games game has ever had. The expectation for the next Grand Theft Auto is that it will have many features and do many things that the series has never seen, and that the industry and video games have never seen. To this end, this new feature is not revolutionary or going to be an example that separates the game from the rest of the industry, but it’s a feature fans of the long-running series are excited to finally have.

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In addition to recently confirming a violent feature that no other GTA game has ever had, Rockstar Games has announced that players in GTA 6 will be able to listen to the radio on foot through headphones and earbuds via connection to the in-game smartphones. The music will be limited to what is on the radio, but it opens the door to something more robust and realistic in the future. Further, it opens a lot of opportunities for modders once the game comes to PC, which may not be that far away.

While GTA 6 has not had this feature, other games and series have, including competitors like Saints Row and Watch Dogs. Meanwhile, what makes this even more surprising is that there were rumors and scuttlebutt that this feature was going to be delayed and not available for launch, with some even suggesting it was outright cut from the game. The latter wouldn’t be that surprising, as Rockstar Games is famous for cutting a ton of content from its games, and doing so quite late.

“Plus, for the first time ever, Grand Theft Auto VI introduces a series of on-demand podcasts for Jason and Lucia to experience beyond Leonida’s terrestrial radio, with both radio and podcasts available to listen to in vehicles and on foot through newly introduced headphones and earbuds connected to their smartphones,” writes Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 Fans Are Excited

“Confirmed! Love this. Have been wanting on-foot music forever,” writes one Grand Theft Auto fan of the news. Another fan adds, “Glad they added this! I loved being able to listen to the radio outside of the car in Watch Dogs and Saints Row.”

A third fan further adds, “This alone is going to be one of my favorite additions, but it would be the cherry on top if we could make our own playlists too.”

Unfortunately, there is no word of custom playlists. Those could very well be added post-launch and be updated with GTA Online music possibly, but there’s no chance players will be able to upload their music. What we could see is approved artists upload their music, and see said playlists evolve this way. This is just speculation, though.