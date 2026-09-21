GTA 6 Could Release on PC Much Sooner Than Expected

A new comment from the head of Take-Two Interactive may hint that a PC port of Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming sooner rather than later. When it was announced that GTA 6 would be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, many were disappointed that PC would be left out. Plus, from what we’ve seen so far of Rockstar’s next big project, it’s going to be the talk of the town for quite some time.

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While the game is releasing on November 19th, 2026, there hasn’t been any word on when or if Grand Theft Auto 6 will come to PC. However, a recent board meeting for Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ publisher, did give fans some hope that the highly anticipated title will come to the platform. Furthermore, the comments are good give those waiting for a timeline as to when GTA 6 will hit PC, and it may not be long at all.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Says PC is “Becoming More Important” to the Company

The comment in question comes at 10:36 of the Take-Two Interactive Annual Meeting of Shareholders. CEO Strauss Zelnick answers a question regarding the shortage of PS5 Pros and whether it affects PC releases for the company.

“I assume this is a question regarding the cadence of PC launches,” Zelnick said. “The strategy of the company is, over time, generally speaking, to launch for any platforms for which there’s a meaningful audience. But that isn’t always the case, and certainly, if platforms were no longer viable, we could change that strategy. I would note that the PC platform is becoming more and more important to our company over time.”

While it isn’t confirmation that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be coming to PC, it does hint that, if it does, it won’t be a long process. Seeing as more people are expanding into PC, there’s a large audience that GTA 6 isn’t going to be available to. While it wasn’t too much of a problem for past releases, it certainly may play a role now, where many gamers don’t have access to the newer generation of consoles. Bringing the game to the platform will only boost sales and put more eyes on the game, not that it needs it given how successful it already is and will be.

It’s always been known that Rockstar Games has prioritized consoles more than PC, releasing first on PlayStation and Xbox. Grand Theft Auto 6, in this case, follows suit, but a PC port, hopefully, won’t take as long to release. In the past, titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 took more than a year to come to PC. For GTA 5, it took 18 months, with Red Dead Redemption 2 took 13 months. While it’s likely not coming out this year, it wouldn’t be surprising if Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out sometime on PC in 2027.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will release on November 19th, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.