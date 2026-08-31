GTA 6 Confirms Violent Feature Never Seen in Grand Theft Auto Before

GTA 6 has confirmed a violent feature never seen before in a single previous Grand Theft Auto game. That said, Rockstar Games did debut the feature in Red Dead Redemption 2, so it’s not too surprising that it’s being reused in GTA 6. Further, it’s been 13 years since the release of GTA 5, so the expectation is there will be lots of evolution and newness with GTA 6. After all, GTA 5 was a PS3 and Xbox 360 game. People forget this because the PS4 and Xbox One versions were a major part of the PS4 and Xbox One launch, but GTA 5 is not one generation old, but two. It’s closer to Red Dead Redemption than Red Dead Redemption 2.

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Word of the new feature comes not directly from Rockstar Games, but from ElRubius’ recent stream. For those who do not know, ElRubius is one of the biggest streamers in the world, and was invited to Rockstar Games to see and play the game early. According to the streamer, GTA 6 is going to have full dismemberment. This includes not just heads flying off, but other limbs coming off. And in leaked GTA 6 footage, we have seen a body hit by a car lose a leg, so this does track. It sounds like players will even be able to put dead bodies in the trunk of their car.

GTA 6 to Have Way More Gore

Grand Theft Auto has always been an ultra-violent series, controversially so. It’s never had much gore by comparison. In GTA 5, for example, NPCs can suffer substantial gunshot injuries that can be seen, but limbs don’t go flying off.

Whether this will impact its rating in certain regions, it could. It won’t in major markets, partially because the game will get special treatment in said markets. The biggest games always do.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, dismemberment was almost too much. At times, it felt borderline comedic how limbs went flying, and heads went rolling. It felt like it happened too much. You also notice it more in RDR2 because the game is slower. In Grand Theft Auto VI, it’s likely not going to be as noticeable because the game is much quicker. That said, it’s also more realistic-looking, and gunplay is more common, so this may counterbalance that.

Of course, GTA 6 is going to be under a mainstream cultural microscope in a way Red Dead Redemption 2 also wasn’t. So if GTA 6 has intense dismemberment, we could see it, among other things, cause some controversy for the game. This wouldn’t be anything new for the series or Rockstar Games, though. And it’s not the only big change. Just recently, Rockstar Games revealed and detailed all the major changes that are coming to law enforcement in the game.