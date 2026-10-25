Rockstar Games Confirms One of GTA 6’s Biggest Upgrades From Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Games has confirmed one of GTA 6’s biggest upgrades from Grand Theft Auto V and previous games in the series as well, including GTA 4, San Andreas, and Vice City. Of course, this is to be expected, to an extent. GTA 5 is a 13-year-old game, and it was primarily developed for the PS3 and Xbox 360. That’s two console generations ago. Meanwhile, the budget of GTA 6 is incomparable to the budget of GTA 5. They aren’t in the same ballpark. Yet, Grand Theft Auto fans did not expect this particular upgrade to be as large as it is.

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In addition to confirming a rather unexpected and divisive change in GTA 6, compared to the previous game, the aforementioned Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games has confirmed via TGG that there will be hundreds of enterable interiors, all of which can be interacted with to various degrees. Rockstar Games has not provided an exact number, but multiple hundreds is telling enough. To put this number into context, GTA 5 didn’t even launch with 100. It launched with about 70 to 80. And this was already substantially more than previous games in the series. To this end, the last time players were in Vice City, there were only about 20 enterable interiors, and none of them were really interactive. This would also be a new record for the industry, and again, not a single other game would even be in the same ballpark as GTA 6.

The actual open-world of GTA 6 is not expected to be substantially bigger than the open-world of Red Dead Redemption 2 or GTA 5, so this is how Rockstar Games is clearly expanding the size of the game. It doesn’t just want to add empty space, but expand the game with more layers, more depth, and more realism.

Robberies

How many of these interiors will be things like gas stations, clothing stores, and restaurants, we do not know. A good number of them. However, in order to have hundreds of enterable interiors, there’s going to need to be a lot more than just the usual suspects.

Of course, it also makes sense for there to be many enterable interiors with robberies set to be a major focus of the game; though, it’s unclear how these two will connect. In other words, it’s unclear if every enterable interior that could be hypothetically robbed will be able to be robbed. Whatever the case, if the game is going to have this Bonnie and Clyde vibe, well, you will need lots of places for Jason and Lucia to rob, which means building out many interiors.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. When it does, it will reportedly come with a physical collector’s map, or at least every standard retail copy of the game will.