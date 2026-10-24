Rockstar Games Confirms Unexpected Change From Grand Theft Auto V in GTA 6

Rockstar Games has confirmed an unexpected change from Grand Theft Auto V in GTA 6. Recently, Rockstar confirmed a substantial upgrade in GTA 6 compared to GTA 5. This new change isn’t much of an upgrade, as it is a change. Those who prefer realism, and in particular enjoyed the realism of Red Dead Redemption 2, may see this change as an upgrade, but those who prefer free-flowing gameplay over realism — well, these GTA fans may see this change as a downgrade.

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Rockstar Games has always been obsessed with realism, and you really started to see this obsession in design come to fruition in Red Dead Redemption 2, where the technology and resources began to really facilitate this dedication. In GTA 5 you saw this less, and as a result, more emphasis left on the series’ chaotic open-world sandbox. To this end, we have remarked on numerous occasions GTA 6 is more like RDR2 than GTA 5. Supporting this thesis, in favor of realism, Rockstar Games has purposefully made the roads more narrow in GTA 6 compared to GTA 5. And it has coupled this by adding increased traffic density. As a result, driving in GTA 6 is described as being both more immersive and challenging in GTA 6. This is all according to Jason Schreier, who recently went hands on with the game.

This is great news for those who prefer realism over anything else. This could be problematic for the raw fun factor of the game, though. One of the best parts of the Grand Theft Auto series is driving around its vast open-world, often at incredibly high speeds. If there is more traffic and the roads don’t faciliate this as much, well there is simply going to be less of it. At least this will be the case in Vice City itself. The surronding more rural areas will likely widen and obviously have less traffic getting in your way.

Is This the Right Decision?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best games of all time, and it’s obessive with its pursuit of realism. It fits better with the series’ slower pace, though. Grand Theft Auto is fast, over-the-top, and loud by comparison. Realism suits its DNA worse. This doesn’t mean it won’t work, especially because it remains to be seen just how different it will feel in this regard compared to GTA 5.

It should be stated that everything we’ve seen of GTA 6 so far looks like more Grand Theft Auto, but it does sound more grounded in realism in a way GTA 5 never felt, but we have seen from the series with GTA San Andreas, in particular, but also GTA 4 to an extent. To this end, Rockstar Games recently confirmed that a feature from GTA 4 is returning in GTA 6.