Rockstar Games Confirms Major Upgrade in GTA 6 From Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Games has confirmed a major upgrade in GTA 6 compared to Grand Theft Auto V. Of course, you’d expect GTA 6 to be an upgrade over GTA 5 in every way, and for the upgrades to be meaningful given that GTA 5 is a 13-year-old game primarily developed for the PS3 and Xbox 360. This newly confirmed upgrade exceeds these expectations, though it is essentially a 10x upgrade.

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What many video game fans don’t know is that art is a contributor to the rise in game development costs because games have gotten larger and more detailed, and as a result, require way more art assets. In a massive production like Grand Theft Auto VI, you need lots of art, but you also need production lines to make sure said art makes it into the game and ends up being used effectively and efficiently. There is a production team within Rockstar Games that handles just this.

In addition to confirming the return of a Grand Theft Auto IV feature, Rockstar Games has now confirmed via Jason Schreier that the art production team that was previously five to six developers on Grand Theft Auto 5 is now 65 people deep. That’s a massive 10x increase.

What This Means for GTA 6

Why does this matter for those looking forward to playing Grand Theft Auto VI? Well, because it’s an indication of ambition and a tease of what to expect. If this team increased 10x in size, it is because the amount of art assets being created for the game increased by at least this size, if not substantially more. This demonstrates that not only will GTA 6 be bigger, but more detailed, and will rely less on reused assets. In short, it’s representative of everything we know about GTA 6, which is that it is the most ambitious video game to date, which we also see by the various features in the game no Rockstar Games game has ever had. To this end, there are no known developers with even close to this size of an art production team.

It is unclear what the art production team size was on Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games’ game in between the two GTA releases, but it was no way this big. Given the nature of RDR2, it requires far fewer art assets, which in turn requires a smaller production timeline. What we do know is there is a RDR2 feature returning in the game with a huge upgrade to it.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release on November 19 via the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There is no word of a PC version, and there is no word of GTA Online. At launch, it will just be the single-player campaign available.