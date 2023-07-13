GTA 6 Map Leaks Online, But Is It Real?

A GTA 6 "leak" has been garnering some attention as it allegedly leaks a part of the map of the long-awaited title from Rockstar Games. That said, leak is in quotes because it doesn't exactly pass the sniff test. It's almost certainly fake, but you never know. Famously, the Red Dead Redemption 2 map leaked online before it was revealed, and everyone thought it was fake. It ended up being real though. We don't anticipate this happening with this map leak, but it's worth keeping in mind.

The leak comes the way of a twitter account GTA 6 Spam, who has no track record of leaks. That's the first red flag, but not a massive one. Some of the biggest leaks of all time have come from anonymous users with no track record.

Speaking of massive leaks, when an early build of GTA 6 leaked online last year, one of the things it revealed was parts of the game's map, or at least an early build of the map. The new leak attempts to build off this leak by adding to it.

In the image below, the left side of the map was featured in the aforementioned leak. The right part, where there are fewer lines on the screen, is new. And it appears to be AI generated. There are a few reasons many think this, including the fact that this would have leaked back then and because it's noticeably different, with a few telltale signs that it's an AI image, including weird text.

GTA 6 Leaked section of the map pic.twitter.com/uQ5ZEfPR31 — GTA 6 SPAM 🍸 (@GTA6posts) June 27, 2023

Right now, there's no way to definitively confirm this is fake, nor real, but everything points to the former. As a result, proceed with a grain of salt. This is unofficial, and on top of that, most likely fake. That said, GTA 6 is rumored to be revealed this year. If this happens, we could see a glimpse at its map, however, this is more likely to happen closer to launch, aka not this year.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think this leak is legit or do you think it's fake like everybody else?