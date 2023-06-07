GTA 6 Predicted to Make a Billion Dollars in First Week of Release by Analyst

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to absolutely shatter sales records upon its eventual release. Rockstar Games is known for making some of the biggest and best games out there. It's a studio that has afforded the luxury of incredibly lengthy development times with high budgets and lots of developers simply due to the high degree of quality that is expected from its products. It has been a decade since Grand Theft Auto V and five years since the only other game Rockstar has released since GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and many are anxiously awaiting GTA 6. Rockstar has confirmed it is on the way, but we know next to nothing else about it aside from stuff we've seen in leaks.

With that said, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently forecasted a massive jump in revenue during the next fiscal year which ranges from April 2024 – March 2025. It was then speculated that GTA 6 would release during this time as its one of the few games (if not the only one) that could cause this big of a spike. With that said, analysts are now weighing in on the potential of this game as it becomes closer to being a reality. As reported by TweakTown, analyst Joost van Dreunen noted in a recent newsletter that they expect GTA 6 to sell a billion dollars worth of copies in its first week and noted that 25 million copies are expected to be sold in that speculated release window. While this may seem like a lowball estimate since Grand Theft Auto V sold a billion dollars worth of copies in 3 days, it's key to understand where the market was at during that time.

Grand Theft Auto V released in September 2013, two months before the Xbox One and PS4 were released. The Xbox 360 and PS3 had enjoyed a very, very healthy generation and had millions of units available. Assuming there is no Xbox One and PS4 version of Grand Theft Auto VI (a likely assumption), it may make it so that GTA 6 doesn't blow the sales of GTA 5 out of the water.