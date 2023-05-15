GTA Fans Think They Found Evidence of a GTA 6 Reveal Coming Soon

GTA fans think a GTA 6 reveal is coming soon, and unlike the many previous times GTA fans have thought this, the speculation is actually reasonable this time, or at least reasonable by GTA 6 speculation standards. The speculation comes courtesy of Bryan Zampella, the actor behind one of the game's two protagonists. More specifically, he's playing Jason, and recently he posted on Instagram a photo wearing a Vice City-esq shirt in front of some Miami palm trees. This is notable because we know the game, at least partially, takes place in Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami.

As you would expect, the post -- which can be seen here -- has been drawing lots of attention, and many think it's a tease. However, if it's a tease, it's not a very subtle one, which means it's probably more Zampella having some fun than actually teasing anything like a GTA 6 reveal being imminent.

What also slashes the sails of this theory is the fact that rumors and reports have pegged the game for a fall reveal. In fact, we think that the game could very well be revealed in September. If not September, then October is probably the target. That said, with the game taking place in Vice City, a summer reveal does make more sense when you consider the vibe and themes of the game. If this in the cards, there's almost no way Zampella is teasing this as he wouldn't be allowed to. However, where this a tiny possibility with GTA 6, there are plenty of GTA fans clinging on.

As always, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. Because that's all this is, speculation. Of course, the speculation could be squashed and resolved with a comment from Zampella or from Rockstar Games, but at this point, we don't anticipate either providing any type of comment or follow up. If either does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you think this is a tease? Is GTA 6 going to be revealed soon?