Actress Breaks Silence on Rumors She Is in GTA 6

We know thanks to the now infamous and equally massive GTA 6 leak, as well as various reporting on the game, GTA 6 has two protagonists, one of which is a male character and one of which is a female character. The latter is named Lucia. And for a while now there have been rumors that Leslie Lluvet is playing the character in the game. As you may know, Lluvet only has a single credit in video games, and that's as for playing Zenia in Far Cry 6.

It's unclear what the origin is of the rumors, but they lead to the actress being "bombarded with messages" about the game and her rumored role. So much so that Lluvet felt the need to squash said rumors. Using her personal Instagram, the actress put an end to the rumors, confirming that she is not Lucia. Adding to this, she pleaded with fans to stop messaging her about the game, which she clearly doesn't know anything about as she's not involved with it.

"I'm getting bombarded with messages on the new Grand Theft Auto game. I'm not Lucia y'all," said the actress. "I'm Zenia from Far Cry 6. Stop messaging me people lol."

So, who is playing Lucia? We don't know. Rockstar Games sometimes likes to cast actors and actresses of very little notoriety, so there's a chance the person playing Lucia is a completely unknown name that thus can't even be discovered. Whatever the case, whoever is playing the character is never going to comment about it because they can't. They are under NDA. They could let it accidentally slip, but that's the only hope GTA fans have of learning who is playing the character at the moment.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What would you prefer to see: an established actress playing Lucia or a name you've never heard of? Meanwhile, for more coverage on the most anticipated game of all time, click here.