GTA 6 Is Projected to Make $7 Billion in Two Months

Analysts are predicting that GTA 6 is going to make almost as much as every single Avengers movie has in its first two months on the market. GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated events in pop culture and it will likely shatter records that no one else could even hope to achieve. Rockstar Games has been working on the game in earnest since shortly after Red Dead Redemption 2 was finished and it’s likely going to be one of the most expensive games ever produced, if not the most expensive when all is said and done. Despite rumors, we don’t have any official confirmation of GTA 6‘s budget, but it’s almost definitely gargantuan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, Rockstar Games has been keeping GTA 6 under wraps. Only two trailers for the game have been released alongside some screenshots, but not much is known about it. We only have vague teases for what we’ll actually be doing in the game, not to mention the story is still pretty unknown as well. The core premise revolves around a couple getting up to some illegal activities, but we don’t know why that is or where it will lead them. Nevertheless, it’s a story that fans can’t wait to experience themselves and will almost certainly dominate the talk of the industry next summer.

Analysts Have High Expectations for GTA 6

gta 6

With that said, everyone is expecting GTA 6 to make heaps of money. GTA 5 made a billion in three days and that was in an era where digital gaming wasn’t nearly as embraced. Now, people don’t have to worry about stores being sold out, they can just download the game to their console prior to release. Not only that, but GTA has grown in popularity over the years and some people have even bought consoles just to play GTA 6. With that said, GTA 6 is due out next May and some analysts predict that the game will make as much as $7 billion in its first two months on the market. Konvoy’s Josh Chapman made a LinkedIn post (via Insider Gaming) outlining some of the company’s predictions for the game.

The analysts predicted that GTA 6 will make the bulk of this money by selling over 85 million copies in these first two months at $80 a piece for the standard edition, though it’s possible there will be a more premium special edition of the game. Konvoy also predicted that Rockstar’s subscription service, GTA+, will be a big driver in revenue during this time which isn’t a bad bet. It’s likely GTA+ will be pushed pretty hard with GTA 6 and offer all kinds of exclusive benefits. It’s already a big part of the current version of GTA Online, but may be more appealing to people for a brand new game.

With that said, 85 million copies in the first quarter would be absolutely insane. Obviously a company like Konvoy does this for a living, but that would be the vast majority of Xbox Series X|S and PS5 owners. As of right now, PS5 has sold just under 80 million units and Xbox is estimated to have around 30 million Xbox Series units out in the wild. While those numbers will undeniably increase in the next year, especially as people buy it for GTA 6, Konvoy’s prediction would still probably amount for over half of current-gen console owners. GTA 6 will not launch on PC on day one, but will probably come to the platform sometime later.

It’s hard to imagine GTA 6 being quite that successful in its first couple of months, but in-game spending for GTA 6 is likely going to be extremely high both through subscriptions and microtransactions. Either way, many billions of dollars are almost certainly going to be raked in by Rockstar next summer.

GTA 6 will release on May 26th, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5.