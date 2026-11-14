Grand Theft Auto IV Character Potentially Spotted in New GTA 6 Trailer

A prominent character in Grand Theft Auto IV character has potentially been spotted in a new GTA 6 trailer by fans. Rockstar Games has not formally revealed the character’s identity, leaving open the possibility that there’s something to this new viral speculation from Grand Theft Auto fans. Typically, Rockstar Games doesn’t bring back characters from Grand Theft Auto games for new releases, but a very minor character in GTA 5 has been confirmed to return in GTA 6 in seemingly a significant role, so there is some interesting precedent here. The difference here, though, is that this was a minor character in GTA 5 as opposed to a major character, so the circumstances are different.

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In GTA 4 DLC, The Lost and Damned, players are introduced to a character named Anthony “Tony” Prince, more commonly known as Gay Tony. Tony then reappears in another GTA 4 DLC, The Ballad of Gay Tony, as the titular deuteragonist. What’s interesting about Gay Tony is that there is more precedent involving the character than some Grand Theft Auto fans know. Even if you never played GTA 4 you may recognize the character because they are the main character of the After Hours GTA Online update.

After the events of GTA 4, Gay Tony relocates to Los Santos and becomes a successful nightclub owner. As far as we know, he’s still in Los Santos. That said, nightclubs are a big part of Miami culture, and it’s reasonable to assume they will play a big part in the game’s identity. It’s not unreasonable to speculate that Gay Tony expands his enterprise to Miami, and runs into players as a result.

Mystery Character in New Trailer May Be Gay Tony

There’s more than just speculation, though. In the latest “Pre-Load” GTA 6 trailer, there is an unidentified character who looks a lot like Gay Tony. Meanwhile, the trailer itself is focused around nightclubs, which ties into the character of Gay Tony.

Why does this guy actually kinda look and sound like Tony? I’m losing my mind, similar glasses, beard and very similar voice.



There’s no way he let himself go and moved to the keys right? pic.twitter.com/NH1Ltr7I93 — TGG (@TGGonYT) November 11, 2026

There’s more though, as you can see from the follow-up post below — from TGG, like the one above — this mystery character in the GTA 6 trailer even sounds like Gay Tony.

For now, all we have is speculation, but it is certainly compelling speculation. As noted, bringing back major characters from previous games for new major games isn’t quite the Rockstar Games playbook, often to the disappointment of some Grand Theft Auto games. Yes, Tony returns in GTA Online, but this is different than returning in GTA 5 proper. And there aren’t even many examples of the former, either.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Ahead of this, the game’s first update has gone live.