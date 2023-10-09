GTA 6 Leak Reveals How Huge Map May Be

A new GTA 6 post over on Reddit has been making the rounds as it attempts to piece together all the various map files from last year's leak in the hope of creating a map that resembles the final product, at least in scale. And if the replication is even somewhat accurate, then the GTA 6 map is going to be huge, and much bigger than GTA 5, which has a big map to begin with. With Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games expanded the map size from GTA 5, but not by a ton, mostly because it didn't need to. You travel far slower in Red Dead Redemption 2 compared to GTA 5 so it instantly feels bigger as a result. However, with GTA 6, Rockstar Games may be providing a proper expansion in map size.

As the post notes below, the map of GTA 6 could be anywhere from 1,000 rage units to 2,300 rage units bigger. In fact, there's a possibility even 2,300 is a small estimate, as we don't know if the leaks are a complete representation of the whole map. If you can't imagine this, you can see the visual difference below.

"If you take the highest and lowest confirmed Y coordinates in GTA VI from the videos the map is already just over 1,000 rage units longer than the GTA V map," reads the post. "If you take the highest and lowest confirmed X coordinates in GTA VI from the videos the map is already over 2,300 rage units longer than GTA V map. Keep in mind this is just the highest and lowest X and Y based off of coordinates shown in the video locations. There is an very very high chance that it could go hundreds if not thousands of coordinates further in each X and Y direction due to none of the video clips showing or being near a clear world border."

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, the map and information above are speculative and an estimation based on a leak of a pre-alpha build of the game. Ultimately, the size of GTA 6 is going to be limited by the memory of consoles, unless there's going to be loading screens, which seems very unlikely based on Red Dead Redemption 2. Whatever the case, it's safe to expect GTA 6 to have a huge map.