Rockstar Games Makes Controversial Change to GTA Online

Rockstar Games has made some controversial changes to GTA Online, frustrating Grand Theft Auto fans in the process. Each and every year GTA 5 is one of the best-selling games. This is largely due to GTA Online, which despite being many years old at this point, remains very popular. That said, keeping things fresh for so many players for so many years isn't easy, and at times, Rockstar Games gets things wrong. A recent change to the game seems to be another example of this.

Over on Twitter, Rockstar Games insider Tez2 relays word that Rockstar Games has nerfed the Cayo Perico Heist, again. To this end, Payouts and Primary and Secondary targets have been nerfed, minus Madrazo Files, Pink Diamond, Gold as a Secondary target. Why it's done this, we don't know, but it's proving to be an unpopular tweak, especially amongst solo players.

"This is ridiculous... One of the best ways to make money as a Solo player is now just an afterthought," says one fan of the change. "So cash as a secondary will be even more useless. They've altered this heist so much I've lost track of all the changes they've made to it," adds a second fan.

Rockstar is nerfing Cayo Perico Heist again during #GTAOnline 10th anniversary week💀



Payouts on Primary and Secondary targets will be nerfed.



Except for the Madrazo Files, Pink Diamond and Gold as a Secondary Target. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 27, 2023

Coupling this, it seems the changes have been made to promote co-op play. Why Rockstar Games would like to do this, we don't know, but it may be to promote spending. The thinking among game makers across the industry is that seeing other players in an online game encourages spending as it flaunts items you don't have in your face.

Cayo Perico Heist nerfs



Rockstar appears to be promoting co-op play as you now have better chances of finding better secondary target loot within sites that require two players.#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/XQb2a2kgg6 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 28, 2023

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed any of these changes nor the pushback they have gotten from some fans. We don't expect this to change, for a variety of reasons -- including the fact that the backlash is minimal all things considered, at least so far -- but if it does change we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

"Assault on Cayo Perico" buffs



Default pay doesn't account for island loot nor bonus objectives.



At minimum, you now earn 10k per bonus objective.



Extra 40k – 50k or more depending on how many objectives your team has.#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/PTgHIvQQ0o — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 28, 2023

