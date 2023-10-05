GTA 6 Trailer May Finally Be Released Soon

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting for Rockstar Games to reveal GTA 6 for years, and it sounds like this wait may finally be coming to an end soon. There's rumors that Grand Theft Auto VI is going to be revealed this month, but it seems most of the speculation stems from the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 was revealed in October. Further, there are more concrete reports from more credible sources claiming the reveal will at least happening this year. And if this is true, well time is running out. The game won't be revealed in December, which leaves only October and November, and considering the RDR2 context, October is the favorite guess of every "leaker" and "insider."

To this end, El Rubius -- a Spanish YouTuber with a massive 12 million followers -- recently took to Twitter and claimed "the trailer of GTA 6 is closer than you think." Given how popular the YouTuber is, it seems unlikely this is a shot in the partial darkness for clout. What's more likely is that the YouTuber is just trolling or having some fun. Unfortunately, there's no way to know, but it's reasonable to think someone as popular as he is is connected enough to know a little something.

Below, you can check out the tweet for yourself. So far, there haven't been any follow-ups from the YouTuber, but if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. And the same applies if there's any movement from Rockstar Games on the matter.

el trailer de GTA 6 está mas cerca de lo que pensais pic.twitter.com/DmNEjiP8yw — elrubius (@Rubiu5) October 4, 2023

For what it's worth, if a reveal is going to happen this year, which it will if the game is going to release next year like some rumors have suggested, then this month is the safe bet. December is not even a possibility, and even November is cutting it pretty close to when Rockstar Games will collectively take holiday, unless it's at the very start of the month.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think GTA 6 will be revealed this month or will Grand Theft Auto fans need to wait until 2024 to see the game?