GTA Online Begins Celebrating Halloween in New Update
GTA Online is celebrating spooky season.
Rockstar Games is celebrating Halloween in GTA Online this month. Rockstar Games has been supporting GTA Online for a full decade now and released enough content to make it sustainable for years to come. We have seen everything from bank heists to operations that require you to stop AI from destroying the world. On top of that, Rockstar releases smaller, more frequent updates every week which keeps players incentivized to return. Similarly, GTA Online is known for capitalizing on the holidays and players can reliably count on the game to always bring festive updates with in-game events, clothes, game types, and much more.
This year is no exception as Rockstar has begun celebrating the spooky season in the first week of October. The new GTA Online update begins to celebrate the festivities with bonus rewards on classic Halloween game types and clothing. On top of that, you can also find bunch of discounts and bonuses on non-Halloween content such as various vehicles. Rockstar noted that fans can expect more "spooky surprises" throughout the month as well. You can view the highlights of this week's update below.
GTA Online Weekly Update (10/5/23)
- Double GTA$ and RP on Classic Halloween-themed Modes, including Condemned, Slashers, and Alien Survivals; and Special Cargo Sell Missions
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Judgement Day
- A free Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask for playing this week
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom Vehicles: The Pegassi Torero XO (Super, 40% off), Pegassi Reaper (Super, 40% off), Pegassi Infernus Classic (Sports Classic, 40% off), Pegassi Monroe (Sports Classic), and Pegassi Oppressor (Motorcycle)
- Luxury Autos Showroom Vehicles: The Pegassi Vacca (Super) and Pegassi Zorrusso (Super, 40% off)
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Maibatsu Penumbra (Sports), Albany Alpha (Sports), and Dewbauchee Massacro (Sports, 40% off)
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row to win the Pfister Neon (Sports)
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Bravado Greenwood (Muscle)
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- HSW Premium Test Ride: The Principe Deveste Eight (Super)
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between East Vinewood and Vespucci Beach
- 40% off Special Cargo Warehouses
- Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the RC Bandito (Off-Road), RC Bandito Modifications and Upgrades, the Dewbauchee Massacro (Sports), Pegassi Zorrusso (Super),Pegassi Torero XO (Super), Pegassi Reaper (Super), and Pegassi Infernus Classic (Sports Classic), plus 20% off the Maibatsu MonstroCiti (Off-Road)
- This week's Gun Van Discounts: 20% off the Advanced Rifle, and for GTA+ Members, 40% off the Precision Rifle
- GTA+ Members: Free Bravado Hotring Hellfire, Double GTA$ and RP on Assault on Cayo Perico, Free Clothing, access to play additional Rockstar Games titles including Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and more