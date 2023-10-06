GTA Online Begins Celebrating Halloween in New Update

Rockstar Games is celebrating Halloween in GTA Online this month. Rockstar Games has been supporting GTA Online for a full decade now and released enough content to make it sustainable for years to come. We have seen everything from bank heists to operations that require you to stop AI from destroying the world. On top of that, Rockstar releases smaller, more frequent updates every week which keeps players incentivized to return. Similarly, GTA Online is known for capitalizing on the holidays and players can reliably count on the game to always bring festive updates with in-game events, clothes, game types, and much more.

This year is no exception as Rockstar has begun celebrating the spooky season in the first week of October. The new GTA Online update begins to celebrate the festivities with bonus rewards on classic Halloween game types and clothing. On top of that, you can also find bunch of discounts and bonuses on non-Halloween content such as various vehicles. Rockstar noted that fans can expect more "spooky surprises" throughout the month as well. You can view the highlights of this week's update below.

GTA Online Weekly Update (10/5/23)