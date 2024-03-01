GTA 6 May Feature Popular Rapper

GTA 6 may feature a popular rapper, or at least his music. Video game soundtracks are often overlooked, but not Grand Theft Auto soundtracks. To this end, GTA 5 featured the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Schoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky, Dr. Dre, Def Leppard, Tyler, the Creator, Rick James, 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, E-40, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Elton John, The Doobie Brothers, Kansas, Britney Spears, Fergie, Backstreet Boys, Maroon 5, Gorillaz, Mike Posner, Lady Gaga, Lorde, The Black Eyed Peas, and many more. Suffice to say, many are expecting big, and even better, things for the GTA 6 soundtrack with all that GTA Online money being pumped into it.

If you're a rap fan, you may be excited that it appears Schoolboy Q will be back, or at least that is the desire of the American rapper. Collard Greens was in GTA 5, so it is unlikely it will be via this track, but the rapper has some other popular songs, such as Man of the Year, Studio, and Hands on the Wheel. And of course, his greatest track of all time, Sacrilegious. He also has newer music than most of these hits, but they aren't as popular. Whatever the case, the rapper on social media platform X said "ima be on there don't even trip" when a fan said the rapper better drop some heat for the GTA 6 radio.

Ima be on tHere don’t even trip https://t.co/lsIchXz9QM — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) February 26, 2024

It is hard to know what should and shouldn't be made of this. It is a stretch to take this as a confirmation Schoolboy Q, or at least his music, is in GTA 6. However, it is evident he wants his music in the game, but so do a lot of people, so who knows what will come of this. All we know is GTA music peaked with driving around New York City in the fourth game while listening to Flashing Lights by Kanye West. We are still waiting for this moment to be topped.

