New GTA 6 Update Released by Rockstar Games on PS5 and Xbox

Rockstar Games has released the second update for GTA 6 ahead of its launch on November 19 on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update comes three days after the first-ever GTA 6 update was released on November 13. And like the first update, we do not know what this update does because Rockstar Games has, unsurprisingly, not provided patch notes for an update to an unreleased game. Like the previous update, though, it’s doing a staggered release. To this end, only a percentage of PS5 and Xbox Series X users have received the update so far, while the rest will receive it as the day progresses.

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The new GTA 6 update is specifically labeled as Update 01.002.001 in the PlayStation and Xbox back end, per PlayStation Game Size. And it’s smaller than the first update, which was roughly 1 GB in size. This second update is only 600 MB in size. This is a small download by update standards, and it begs the question: if it’s so small, why did Rockstar Games feel the need to push it live? For those who do not know, it costs money to push updates live, among other things, which is why developers often prefer to accumulate fixes and changes in favor of releasing larger updates than a constant stream of smaller ones. To this end, this update doesn’t do much, but it clearly does something important.

Both of the updates have been small, which suggests that if Rockstar Games is tweaking and fixing things, it’s not tweaking and fixing much, which indirectly confirms it is happy with the state of the game and that it is polished. What is more likely, though, is that these are security updates for Grand Theft Auto VI, which we know Rockstar Games has gone above and beyond with for the release to ensure it doesn’t leak.

Of course, if Rockstar Games provides any more clarity on the update, we will issue an update to the story with whatever it provides. It never clarified what the first update did, though, and for this reason, and others, we do not expect it to provide any insight into this second update.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release on November 19, in just three days, via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it does, it will cost a minimum of $80. That said, those who don’t have $80 to spend on it right now may be able to score a free code for it.