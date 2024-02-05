Grand Theft Auto Fans May Get a GTA 6 Update This Week

Grand Theft Auto fans could be getting a GTA 6 update this week. In this case, "update" does not refer to a release date or a new trailer or any new media of the game, but there could be some sprinkles of information and possibly even a narrowed down release date. At the very least, we expect to hear Take-Two Interactive -- the parent company of Rockstar Games -- talk about GTA 6 in some capacity this Thursday. Why do we expect this? Well, Take-Two Interactive has an earnings call this Thursday with investors.

There's no doubt that investors will want an update on GTA 6 and have questions about it as well. We don't expect Take-Two Interactive to be very forthcoming with its answers, but the game should come up in some capacity.

As you may know, this will the first investor call Take-Two Interactive has had since announcing GTA 6 back in December. When it will resurface with a second trailer, we don't know, and this investor's call is unlikely to reveal this. The game is slated for a 2025 release, so we will presumably see the game again before the end of the year, but if this does happen, it will probably be much later in the year.

Speaking of release, if the game was going to release before April 2025, it would be represented in the business forecast by Take-Two Interactive. So we should know definitively very soon if the game is coming out before or after this deadline as the forecast will reflect as much.

All of that said, keep in mind it is quite possible Take-Two Interactive lets investors know it will not be talking about GTA 6 during the call and that will be that. In other words, we have no official word we will hear anything about GTA 6 on Thursday, just speculation.

