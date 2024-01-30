ESPN's Stephen A Smith Wants to Be in GTA 6

Developer Rockstar Games finally dropped the reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. The long-anticipated follow-up to one of the biggest games of all time immediately broke the internet as fans are desperate to get as much info about GTA 6 as possible. Fans aren't the only ones interested though, as celebrities have seen how much money is involved in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. And with the series being known for involving all kinds of celebrity guests, particularly in with the in-game radio stations, it's no surprise to see someone like Stephen A Smith toss his hat into the GTA 6 ring.

Stephen A Smith Might Be On a GTA 6 Radio Station

I do love me some Vice City @RockstarGames… https://t.co/lDY0diPwc6 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 28, 2024

Of course, this is far from confirmation that Smith has even been in contact with Rockstar, let alone that he's going to be GTA 6. A fan claimed on Twitter that Rockstar should add Smith to the radio station rotation and he simply said "I do love me some Vice City." It definitely could happen, but chances seem pretty low unless Rockstar has some major sports-related parodies in the tank for GTA 6.

That said, Smith does have the gift for gab. The First Take star could talk anyone's ear off, so it would be a total surprise to see him pop up in GTA 6 at some point. However, it is worth remembering that Vice City is a parody of Miami. Smith is famously a New Yorker, while former co-worker Dan Le Batard is from Miami and hosts his popular podcast out of a hotel in the city. If Rockstar is looking for a local to jump onto GTA 6's radio, it's hard to imagine a better fit than Le Batard. Maybe the team can get both guys in the studio for something fun.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date

As you'd expect, Rockstar isn't tipping its hand about when fans should expect more info about Grand Theft Auto 6. We know the team is planning to release the game at some point in 2025, but didn't get a window beyond that nebulous year. Rockstar's last two major releases (GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2) both came out in the fall, so it wouldn't be surprising to see GTA 6 launch around that same time.

If that's the case, we might start to hear more about GTA 6 later this year. Rockstar might look to the summer for the next news blast to jump in on the excitement around various summer events. Sure, E3 no longer exists, but there's still going to be plenty of eyes on events like the Summer Games Fest. Rockstar can drop a trailer whenever it wants and own the news cycle, but some synergy with the rest of the video game world would make sense for a second trailer.