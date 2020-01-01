CJ Voice Actor Shoots Down GTA 6 Rumors and Blasts Rockstar Games on Social Media

As you may have noticed, a new Grand Theft Auto VI rumor has been making the rounds, claiming that Carl “CJ” Johnson — the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — is returning for GTA 6, which Rockstar Games hasn’t officially announced yet, but is almost certainly in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X. When the scuttlebutt first started to circulate its way around the Internet, many were quick to point out the faults in the rumor, which has since been confirmed as not true. Taking to Instagram, Chris Bellard — also known as Young MayLay and the voice of CJ — squashed the rumors and confirmed that he’s not involved in the unannounced project.

While squashing the rumor, Bellard also took the opportunity to take a shot at Rockstar Games, who he clearly has no intention on working with ever again. It’s unclear what the beef between the two is, but in the initial social media post and subsequent comments on the post replying to fans, Bellard made his feelings about Rockstar Games known. And, well, let’s just say he’s not very fond of them.

Again, it’s unclear what the issue between the voice actor and Rockstar Games is, but it’s not very surprising to hear there’s bad blood. After all, Rockstar Games — pretty notoriously — has had issues with its voice acting talent in the past, especially its protagonists. For example, Youtuber SWEGTA points out that the voice actor of Tommy Vercetti (Ray Liotta) — the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — harbors ill feelings towards Rockstar Games as well. Meanwhile, the man behind Niko Bellic — Michael Hollick — also had major issues with Rockstar Games at one point.

As for Grand Theft Auto VI, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word from Rockstar Games about the game’s existence. That said, there has been plenty of rumors, leaks, and reports about the expected next-gen project, all of which you can read about right here.