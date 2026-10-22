New GTA 6 Commercial Fuels PS5 vs Xbox Console Wars

Rockstar Games recently aired the first GTA 6 commercial. And the first commercial in a new era for Grand Theft Auto is unfortunately just the launch trailer, but with the shower scenes removed for obvious reasons. As a result, a few other shots in the trailer — the plane scene and the Jason and Lucia car hood scene — are longer to compensate for the cut footage. None of this is particularly noteworthy, though. What Grand Theft Auto fans have noticed, though, is that this commercial, which is going to be a reference point for millions of more casual consumers, is that the Xbox logo has been removed. This is the result of an unspecified and undisclosed PlayStation marketing deal with the game.

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This has been a persistent problem for Xbox, which has gone out of its way — out of the marketing loop — to remind everyone GTA 6 will also be on Xbox Series X when it launches. To this end, the official launch trailer on Rockstar Games’ YouTube page doesn’t link to the Xbox Store, just the PlayStation Store.

Seriously, how much does Sony hate XBOX for paying Rockstar Games to NOT show their competitor’s logo on a TV Spot



Someone’s gonna see this Trailer and think that GTA 6 is a PS5 exclusive 😭 https://t.co/ibgDmlU2Kz — NikTek (@NikTek) October 21, 2026

Some Xbox Fans Are Worried

None of this is new, but this is probably the most famous example to date of a platform holder paying a game for exclusive marketing rights. How much PlayStation paid in this case still hasn’t been disclosed, and probably never will. It was no doubt an incredibly expensive deal, though.

To this end, PlayStation likely forked over somewhere between $50 and $100 million just for stuff exactly like this. Whether it’s worth it is impossible to tell, but it’s a deal PlayStation has made with many games in the past, and continues to make, so it is clearly happy with the results so far. In fact, PlayStation is the most aggressive platform when it comes to marketing deals like this one.

Not only have various points of the deal ignited console war chatter on social media, but it also has some Xbox fans worried about how GTA 6 is going to run on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. To this end, every time we have seen the game running in any capacity, it has been on PS5. We haven’t seen it on Xbox Series X. Given the parity of the consoles, Rockstar Games’ reputation for very polished launches, and more, it’s safe to assume the Xbox Series X version runs exactly the same as the PS5 version, but this marketing deal, in particular, has given

While we may have to wait until launch to get a good idea of how GTA 6 runs on Xbox — especially the weaker Xbox Series S — what we recently have received confirmation of is that Rockstar Games is bringing back a Grand Theft Auto IV feature. And we should get a ton more confirmations between now and the game’s November 19 release date.