GTA 6 Launch Trailer Officially Released – Watch Now

Rockstar Games has released the official GTA 6 launch trailer, ahead of the launch of the new Grand Theft Auto game on PS5 and Xbox Series X next month on November 19. The trailer is one minute and 30 seconds long, and it’s a cinematic trailer that previews the story and shows off the various scenes and experiences waiting for players next month. In other words, there’s not much in terms of gameplay footage. This is typical of Rockstar Games launch trailers, as it was the case with Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

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Rockstar Games notes the entirety of the trailer was captured on PS5, with PS5 branding present in the trailer as well. Meanwhile, it also features new music from electronic duo Justice, composers of Grand Theft Auto VI’s original score.

At the moment of writing, within 8 minutes, the trailer has already skyrocketed past 200,000 views, with 71,000 likes and just 52 dislikes. Suffice it to say, Grand Theft Auto fans like it and are ready for this long-awaited launch. Speaking of launch, it’s been leaked that physical copies at launch will, potentially, come with a physical collector’s map, despite not coming with physical discs.

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New Story Synopsis + Key Art

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them,” reads an official synopsis of the trailer, as provided by Rockstar Games. “But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

Obviously, the trailer has new footage we haven’t seen before, but there’s nothing particularly noteworthy in it in terms of reveals. It does notably come alongside brand new key art for the game, which can be seen below.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum. Will you be picking up GTA 6 at launch?