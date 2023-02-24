GTA 6 Insider Leaks First GTA Online 2 Details

We may have our first details about the next iteration of GTA Online -- tentatively dubbed GTA Online 2 -- coming alongside the release of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the next Grand Theft Auto game or say when it will release, but it has confirmed that it's hard at work on the most anticipated game of all time. While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the game, it did leak last year, or an early build of it did at least. Fast-forward, and a prominent Rockstar Games insider has pointed out something rather interesting hidden in the leak.

The big tidbit teased by the leaker is 30-player lobbies and how they will function. To this end, it sounds like the core of the game's online is being built on the tech of Red Dead Online, which makes sense. And if you played Red Dead Online or GTA Online, this number will sound familiar because each has similar lobby sizes.

"Because the leaked footage showed testing clips of the multiplayer with the max players displayed. Plus, we know from Spider-Vice findings that the game will use similar services of Red Dead Online," writes the Tez2 over on the GTA Forums. "Not to mention, the whole footage showed the game built upon Red Dead Redemption 2's structure. Like how earlier testing footage showed Arthur walking animations. Which is a standard for game development. Check out 'Americas_1 2022-05-24 17-19-42' video clip and focus on the bottom left. Where it says 'PL: 2/32' that's 2 players within a 32 lobby. It's actually a 30-player lobby, but with two slots for spectators the same as GTA Online and Red Dead Online. Next to that, you can see 'SH: PR_RSN1' which is the script host. And right after is 'GM H: PR_RSN1' which I believe is referred to as the game master or session host. That video clip is from May 2022. So that's last year and structural changes like increasing the max players limit needs to be done much earlier."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt as everything here is derived from a leak and is laced with speculation. In other words, none of it is official. That said, assuming this information is accurate what do you think of 30-player lobby sizes?