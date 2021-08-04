New Red Dead Redemption 2 Discovery May Reveal GTA 6's Main Characters

✖

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 discovery may actually reveal GTA 6's main characters or at least a pair of characters in the game. Rockstar Games is famous for teasing its next game with easter eggs via its current game. For example, there are several nods and winks towards Red Dead Redemption 2 in GTA 5. It's safe to assume this also applies to Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 6. To this end, one YouTuber, Strange Man, may have unearthed a GTA 6 tease hidden within Red Dead Redemption 2.

As Strange Man reveals in great detail in the video below, there's a letter between two characters in Red Dead Redemption 2, two characters players never meet. The characters in question are Rodolfo and Blanco. Why is this significant? Well, according to various rumors, reports, and leaks, GTA 6's central location will be Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami. But how does this have anything to do with the aforementioned characters? Well, Griselda Blanco is an infamous Colombian drug lord of the Medellin Cartel and a pioneer of the Miami-based cocaine trade and criminal underworld between the 1980s and the early 2000s.

Adding to this, Strange Man draws a comparison between the two characters and the Houser brothers, the co-founders of Rockstar Games and the writers between both Red Dead Redemption and GTA. As you may know, one of the two brothers, Dan Houser, recently left the company behind, which is necessary context to understand the theory below.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt given that it's nothing more than speculation. That said, the video above makes a compelling case, which is why it's been garnering so much attention.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on the video or the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think? Is this a GTA 6 tease hiding in plain sight in Red Dead Redemption 2?