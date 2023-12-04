GTA 6 First Trailer Officially Revealed

The first GTA 6 trailer has been revealed, giving Grand Theft Auto fans their first look at what Rockstar Games has been working on since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 before it. There have been rumors and "leaks" teasing a GTA 6 trailer for several years, but the wait is finally over. GTA 6 is finally happening, and Grand Theft Auto fans only had to wait two console generations to see it happen. Unfortunately, the trailer is accompanied not by a 2024 release date, but a 2025 release date.

Rockstar Games first confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI back on February 4, 2022. This was years and years after endless rumors, reports, and leaks about the game though. And since this confirmation, it's been a painful wait for GTA fans. Unfortunately, for Rockstar Games, on September 18, 2022 a very early build of the game leaked online, which means this trailer isn't technically the world's first look at the project, but it's the world's first real look at the game. And as you would expect, it looks quite different to the early build of the game that leaked last year.

When GTA 6 releases, it will be the eighth mainline installment and the 16th installment overall. It's still unclear how long the game has been in development for. GTA 5 obviously came out in 2013, but then Rockstar Games began work on Read Dead Redemption 2, which didn't come out until 2018. Whether the game went through pre-production before this, we don't know, but reliable sources relayed in 2020 the game was in the early stages of development. If this timeline is accurate, it's been in development for a handful of years at this point.

Not only have rumors claimed the game has been in development for a bit now, but they've claimed it's set to be the most expensive game ever made. Of course, throwing more money at a project not only increases the scope and refinement of that product, but also, usually, speeds up the development process as well.

