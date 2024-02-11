GTA 6 Release Date Likely Arriving Later in 2025 Than Expected

It seems that the release of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI will now be coming a bit later than previously anticipated. Upon the reveal of its first trailer a few months back, Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA VI was broadly planned to launch in 2025. A more well-defined window within this year wasn't given, but based on parent company Take-Two Interactive's financial outlook, it seemed that an arrival in the first three months of 2025 was more than likely. Now, Take-Two has provided a new update for its financials and it definitely looks like GTA VI is being pushed back as a result.

Within recent days, Take-Two revised its outlook for the upcoming fiscal year, where it says it now expects to make only $7 billion within this window. Previously, Take-Two estimated that it would generate a staggering $8 billion within this time period, which led many to believe that Grand Theft Auto VI would roll before the fiscal year would come to a close. With Take-Two having now shifted this outlook, though, it's likely that GTA VI won't arrive between January 2025 and March 2025 as we previously thought might happen.

Generally speaking, this isn't a formal "delay" for Grand Theft Auto VI, especially since Rockstar never committed to any particular date in early 2025. If anything, this updated financial guidance might simply point to an internal push of GTA VI at Rockstar. For now, everything still points to the next Grand Theft Auto game arriving right on time in 2025, even if we might now have to wait a couple more months than once thought.

Regardless of when Grand Theft Auto VI does release, it's known that the game is in the works for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC version has yet to be announced, but Rockstar typically releases its titles on this platform months or years after the console iterations come about. Moving forward, we should end up seeing more of GTA VI in action this year, so be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more information at that time.

