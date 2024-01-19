GTA 6's Trailer Gets One of Its Best Remakes Yet

Grand Theft Auto VI's trailer has gotten yet another remake, but this time, it's from a major company. Rockstar Games is known for making some of the best games of all-time from Grand Theft Auto to Red Dead Redemption. Their open worlds are rich and they contain stories with tons of depth, but they're becoming pretty rare experiences now. We only got one brand new game from Rockstar last generation and it seems like that may happen again with Grand Theft Auto VI coming out in 2025, five years into the current console generation. With that said, their games are events and they drum up hype like no other game can.

Rockstar's trailers themselves have become events too with the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer setting tons of records and racking up hundreds of millions of views. After years of waiting, the GTA 6 trailer was released in early December and it set the internet on fire for multiple days. The trailer made mainstream news and that was only a small taste of the game. The trailer was so influential, that tons of people have been putting their own spins on the trailer by remaking it in other games like Minecraft. However, a new Grand Theft Auto VI trailer remake has popped up and it's surprising everyone. The Hyundai Motorsport team has created a live-action recreation of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer using the audio for the trailer, including dialogue for the game, and meticulously crafted one-to-one shots using footage from races and more. The remake even features shots of team members dressing up or pretending to be the characters from the game. It's easily one of the best recreations of the GTA 6 trailer to date and shows a lot of effort went into making it be as one-to-one as possible. You can watch the full video down below.

Grand Test Auto XXIV pic.twitter.com/pZ1xiJ3lZ4 — Hyundai Motorsport (@HMSGOfficial) January 17, 2024

It doesn't seem like this video serves any purpose other than a good piece of viral social media marketing. Some suggested Hyundai may get in trouble for using the audio from the trailer, but given the positive reception, it may be in Take-Two and Rockstar's best interest to let it be and let it serve as free marketing for Grand Theft Auto VI (not that it really needs any).