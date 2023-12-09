GTA 6 Fans Theorize Trailer is Actually Misleading Fans About the Story

Grand Theft Auto VI fans think that the trailer is purposely misleading fans about the structure of the story. Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated games of all-time and we have been speculating based on rumors and leaks for years. Fans were able to deduce long ago that Grand Theft Auto VI would be set in Vice City and center around a Bonnie and Clyde-esque couple, but that's about all we know for the story. The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI gave us our first look at the game and it looked absolutely gorgeous. There wasn't much to pick apart in terms of the story, but we did get a general idea of the tone of the game.

Fans have been running rampant with theories about the 90 second trailer, claiming that Lucia's boyfriend (reportedly named Jason) is an undercover cop or may betray her in some capacity. Others thing Jason could die early on and players will go seeking some kind of revenge. And there are even rumors that Lucia has a child that could factor into the drama of the whole story. One of the most interesting theories about GTA 6 is that the trailer is actually in reverse order. The bulk of the trailer is footage of the surrounding population and the chaos of this parody of Florida, but some think the few bits of story are misleading. When compiled together, it does make some sense. Lucia and Jason rob a convenience store after an intimate moment in a hotel, they get chased by the police, and ultimately Lucia ends up in prison as seen at the start of the trailer. There are some other shots of a woman who seems to be Lucia as well, but no one can agree on if it is. If that's the case, this would likely disrupt this theory. One shot shows a woman riding on top of a car down the freeway and the other shows a woman in a designer bikini hanging out on some kind of fancy rooftop pool.

The GTA 6 trailer in chronological order 👀 pic.twitter.com/1lNkf78yYv — MMI (@morsmutual_) December 7, 2023

There's also another potential issue with this theory is that the first artwork for GTA 6 shows Lucia wearing an ankle monitor. That would mean she would've been in prison at the start and wears it throughout. Maybe there's more to it than that and that details is also being used to mislead fans, but we have no idea. Some believe the ankle monitor may be a way for Rockstar to prevent players from going wherever they want on the map out the gate and keep Lucia locked to key areas until the story unravels. Again, this is all based on an image and 90 seconds of footage. We likely won't really know what's going on until sometime next year when Rockstar releases the second trailer with hopefully more story details.

Grand Theft Auto VI is due out in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5.