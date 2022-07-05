Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption Fans Given Small Hope for New Remasters

Fans of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption franchises have been given a small bit of hope thanks to a new report. Within the past day, it was said that Rockstar was no longer planning new remasters of both Grand Theft Auto 4 and the original Red Dead Redemption following the poor response to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. And while this new report in question has corroborated this information, it sounds like the door might still be open to new remasters of these titles further down the line.

Coming by way of Kotaku, it has been reported that Rockstar Games could still look to remaster both GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption in the future. However, the caveat with these potential ports is that they seemingly wouldn't see the light of day until Rockstar has released Grand Theft Auto 6. At this point in time, we know that GTA 6 is in the works, but Rockstar hasn't committed to a launch window of any sort for the long-awaited sequel. As such, the prospect of seeing current-gen versions of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption is something that wouldn't happen for multiple years.

Even though it might make sense for Rockstar to not want to work on new remasters following the dismal reaction to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, that collection is one that still sold incredibly well. In the span of only a couple of months, parent company Take-Two indicated that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy had shipped roughly 10 million copies, which is staggering considering how many bugs were seen at launch. Even though this collection likely dampened Rockstar's penchant for quality in the eyes of some fans, it also shows just how much money the studio is potentially leaving on the table by not bringing GTA 4 and RDR forward. Then again, considering how much money GTA 6 will rake in once it arrives, perhaps it's better for Rockstar to go about things in this manner.

How do you feel about the idea of Rockstar forgoing the development of smaller projects in an effort to entirely focus on GTA 6? And do you believe that GTA 4 or Red Dead Redemption will ever get the remaster treatment?