GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Sold Roughly 10 Million Copies Despite Problems

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition seems to have sold roughly 10 million copies since first releasing in November of last year. When the remastered edition of the GTA Trilogy first arrived, each installment in the collection was notably bogged down by a number of technical problems, which led to it being widely criticized by both fans and critics. In spite of these hiccups, though, it still seems like fans were dying to return to each of these three Grand Theft Auto titles from the past and quickly snatched up the collection for themselves.

Revealed in Take-Two’s recent earnings, the parent company of Rockstar Games said that GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition did much better than it expected in terms of sales. While Take-Two didn’t give a specific number when it comes to the number of copies sold, it sounded incredibly pleased with the game’s performance overall. “Rockstar Games celebrated the 20th anniversary of the launch of Grand Theft Auto III with the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for current and prior-gen consoles and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher, with the title significantly exceeding our commercial expectations,” Take-Two said in its financial presentation.

Despite not giving hard sales numbers for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Take-Two did divulge that the GTA series overall has now sold 370 million units. The way we can deduce that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy ended up selling about 10 million copies is when you take into account that the last franchise update Take-Two provided revealed that only 355 million GTA games had been sold in history. When adding the additional 5 million copies sold of Grand Theft Auto 5 this past quarter, this tells us that the new remaster sold somewhere in the range of 10 million units, bringing the total to this 370 million number.

Are you surprised to see that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition did this well despite having some major problems at launch? Or were you someone who also purchased the remastered collection as soon as it launched? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

