GTA Radio Host, Writer, and Producer Lazlow Jones Leaves Rockstar Games After 20 Years
GTA radio host, writer, and producer Lazlow Jones has departed Rockstar Games, a company he has spent nearly 20 years at. While Jones is best known for radio shows in the GTA series, he also served as a writer and producer at Rockstar Games, a company he joined back in 2001. Over the years, his role at the studio grew into a prominent one. His first radio appearance came in Grand Theft Auto III. Meanwhile, in the recent GTA 5, this role was elevated. He's a core part of the series, and as you would expect, fans are crestfallen to see him go.
Unlike some other recent and key departures at Rockstar Games, it's been revealed why Jones is leaving, and it comes down to personal reasons, or more specifically, family members becoming very sick. Meanwhile, Jones LinkedIn reveals the departure actually happened back in April, but it's only now we are hearing about.
Also on his LinkedIn, Jones confirms that he several projects in the works, including shows for Disney and Netflix. Further, he's working as a video game consultant, as well as collaborating with some award-winning producers and directors. In other words, he has big things in the work.
Getting off a plane from New Zealand in 2018, I received a phone call that changed the direction of my life. It was my sister informing me she has accelerated cancer. Shortly thereafter my father had a diagnosis as well. And then my mother had heart surgery. I became the primary caregiver for my sister and spent hours each week in chemo wards, navigating health care insurance drama, insane expenses, late night emergency room trips, cooking, cleaning, cursing, nursing and attempting to help a person to keep trying even as they know they are dying. It is beyond stressful. During the journey, I transferred her to Memorial Sloan Kettering, which is rated as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country. The staff, care and technology at MSK is incredible. Last year during intense chemo, she said she wanted to go to Norway before she died. So I booked plane tickets and took a very sick girl on the trip of her dreams. When the pandemic hit it made the situation radically difficult and even more onerous in caring for someone with cancer. But it exposed and strengthened a lot of solidarity among friends, family and neighbors you used to barely speak to as people rallied to fight an unseen enemy, look after each other, and unite to get through an insanely stressful and challenging time. Journeys begin and end, and this one is nearing the end. Fortunately, I’ve had a lot of love and support from friends through this. Hopefully you can reach out and be kind to a friend or stranger, as it makes all the difference in the world, as we don’t know how long we’ll be in it.
At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not offered a comment on the departure, which means it remains unclear just how it will go about filling this giant hole in its roster.
