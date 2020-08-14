GTA Radio Host, Writer, and Producer Lazlow Jones Leaves Rockstar Games After 20 Years

✖

GTA radio host, writer, and producer Lazlow Jones has departed Rockstar Games, a company he has spent nearly 20 years at. While Jones is best known for radio shows in the GTA series, he also served as a writer and producer at Rockstar Games, a company he joined back in 2001. Over the years, his role at the studio grew into a prominent one. His first radio appearance came in Grand Theft Auto III. Meanwhile, in the recent GTA 5, this role was elevated. He's a core part of the series, and as you would expect, fans are crestfallen to see him go.

Unlike some other recent and key departures at Rockstar Games, it's been revealed why Jones is leaving, and it comes down to personal reasons, or more specifically, family members becoming very sick. Meanwhile, Jones LinkedIn reveals the departure actually happened back in April, but it's only now we are hearing about.

Also on his LinkedIn, Jones confirms that he several projects in the works, including shows for Disney and Netflix. Further, he's working as a video game consultant, as well as collaborating with some award-winning producers and directors. In other words, he has big things in the work.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not offered a comment on the departure, which means it remains unclear just how it will go about filling this giant hole in its roster.

H/T, Rockstar Intel.

