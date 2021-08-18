Grand Theft Auto Insider Shares Bad News About Rumored Remakes

✖

According to a recent report, GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 3 are being remastered/remade for modern consoles and will be re-released this year as one package under the name GTA Trilogy. The report, which can be seen here, dives into some of the finer details of the re-releases, and according to a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider and leaker, it's all accurate, except one detail.

Taking to Twitter, industry insider and leaker -- best known for his scoops on Call of Duty, Battlefield, and Grand Theft Auto -- claims that the report is accurate, except for where it states all of this will come out this year.

"I wasn't going to mention the GTA Remastered Trilogy, because everything I've heard has been covered - The only difference is that I don't believe the launch time frame is correct," said Henderson.

Adding to this, Henderson claims that rather than releases in 2021 like the aforementioned report claims, the trio of re-releases is set to release sometime in 2022.

Unfortunately, Henderson doesn't provide a window more specific than "2022." 2022 could be referring to a release that's six months away or a release that's more than a whole year away. Whatever the case, it's going to be longer than many are currently expecting if Henderson is right.

I wasn't going to mention the GTA Remastered Trilogy, because everything I've heard has been covered - The only difference is that I don't believe the launch time frame is correct. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 18, 2021

If the trio of re-releases isn't releasing this year, there's a chance it won't be revealed this year either. However, in October GTA 3 will celebrate its 20-year anniversary, so that could be an opportune time for Rockstar Games to pull the trigger. In fact, the anniversary is 11 days after the re-release of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, so it's great timing for Rockstar Games, as the reveal won't take away from the first-week sales of these versions of GTA 5.

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. At this point, we have a rumor on top of a rumor. Not only is everything here unofficial, but it's also subject to change.