GTA Online Reveals New Trailer for Cayo Perico Heist

Rockstar Games’ new GTA Online heist and its accompanying island destination are dropping next week with a new trailer released on Wednesday to prime players for their next adventure. It’s got clubs, submarines, larceny, and of course tons of treasures to be found, but you’ll only get the latter if you can pull off the heist. The trailer also revealed some additional details on the character who players will be stealing from once the game’s big update drops on December 15th.

The latest trailer for the Cayo Perico Heist is still a short one, but it’s at least longer than what we’ve seen before. It shows just under two minutes of cinematics from the heist that’s releasing next week as players take in the beach paradise life while planning their next big move.

That big move is centered around a character named El Rubio, or rather it’s centered around what El Rubio owns. He’s known as “the world’s preeminent narcotrafficker” and he’s got the wealth to match that title. It’s that wealth that players are after in his guarded compound that you’ll have to break into.

Cayo Perico is not only the nerve center of El Rubio’s drug empire, but the island also plays host to his other great love: marathon dance parties on golden beaches, where everyone from jetsetters and heiresses to legendary music producers gather to rave until the sun comes up,” Rockstar Games said about the drug lord and his island paradise. “But away from the beach’s earthly delights lies an untold fortune in art, gold and drug money, scattered across the island. It’s the score of a lifetime for those who can find a way in.”

How players will manage to get into the compound and make away with the valuables remains to be seen since the heist itself isn’t out yet, but it won’t be long before we’re seeing players strategizing and coordinating their efforts to break in. This heist is also the first of any released in GTA Online that can be played solo, so if you’d rather go it alone and reap all the rewards for yourself, you’ll have the option to do so.

GTA Online’s new Cayo Perico Heist and the island expansion are scheduled to release on December 15th.