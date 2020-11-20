GTA Online Fully Reveals New Heist, Island Map Location

✖

After much teasing resulting in a ton of speculation from the Grand Theft Auto community, Rockstar Games revealed the best look yet at the new map location and heist coming to GTA Online. The heist in question is called “The Cayo Perico Heist,” and it’ll take place on a remote island called “Cayo Perico.” The exotic location is the “biggest GTA Online adventure ever,” according to Rockstar Games, and it’s coming to GTA Online as part of a free update starting on December 15th.

The trailer for the new GTA Online heist can be seen below after Rockstar Games shared it on Friday to cap off a week of teases and previews of what was to come. The Cayo Perico island looks like a paradise destination, but it’ll become a site of gunfights and espionage next month when the Cayo Perico Heist is available.

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

While a new location and the prospect of better riches than ever before are of course exciting reasons to take part in the heist, players can also look forward to other features like new weapons and vehicles. Rockstar Games covered some of the details of the content coming alongside the heist which suggests this will be much more than just another mission, especially if it’s set to be the biggest addition to GTA Online in the history of the game.

“The Cayo Perico Heist is the biggest GTA Online adventure ever, introducing an all-new exotic Heist location, with a brand-new approach to Heist design that features the ability to play everything solo or with up to three other players,” Rockstar Games said. “Plus you can acquire new vehicles and tactical weapons, experience new social spaces to dance and party in with your friends, and new world-class guest DJs, and listen to new radio stations with over 100 new songs. Oh, and a very large, very versatile, and very heavily armed submarine HQ with plenty of other surprises.”

Little is known about the heist beyond what was shared on Friday, but we’ll have more details about the event soon, Rockstar Games said. It’s yet to be determined whether players will be able to roam the island freely without taking part in a heist, but that question will likely be one of the many that gets answered before the heist releases on December 15th.