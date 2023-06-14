GTA Online Adds Outfits From Iconic Grand Theft Auto Characters

GTA Online is bringing back the iconic looks of some of the most beloved Grand Theft Auto characters. Rockstar Games is known for its big, expansive open worlds, but within those open worlds are always really exciting and sometimes even beautiful crime stories. Those stories are led by some of the most interesting characters in gaming such as John Marston, Arthur Morgan, Niko Bellic, and many others. The developer has a knack for creating really rich stories and allowing you to see a character change and evolve over dozens of hours. With that said, there's a pretty impressive legacy that Rockstar has created and the developer is now paying tribute to it.

As part of the new San Andreas Mercenaries update in GTA Online, a bunch of new clothes were added to the game. The new update features a tab of unlockable clothes for the new Career Progress feature, which is a series of rewards given to you for completing missions, heists, challenges, and accomplishing other big milestones in GTA Online. Some of the rewards you can get include outfits that resemble the protagonists from various GTA games, including Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto IV, and Grand Theft Auto V. As of right now, Vice City and San Andreas appear to have been excluded. To unlock these outfits, you'll have to hit tier 4 in various areas of the Career Progress feature with tier 4 25 areas unlocking the last outfit which is Niko Bellic's. With that said, there is also a jacket that seems to resemble Luis' outfit from The Ballad of Gay Tony.

Rockstar added multiple old GTA Main Characters outfits in Online but they also added this new jacket in the game today too I wonder did they try to make a Luis Lopez inspired outfit from TBOGT but removed it here's me trying to recreate his style with the New Jacket pic.twitter.com/oxezXYwjml — InfinityBesk (@InfinityBesk) June 13, 2023

Fans have been hoping to see Grand Theft Auto IV get a remaster for a while, but it seems like that's probably not in the cards at the moment. Rumors suggest it was planned at one point, but scrapped after the reception of GTA trilogy and likely to focus on Grand Theft Auto VI. Only time will tell if it will ever happen, but if it does, it will likely be years from now.

