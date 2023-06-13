GTA Online Removes Nearly 200 Vehicles in New Update

Rockstar is constantly updating Grand Theft Auto Online with new cars, weapons, cosmetics, and much more. After all, if it wants to keep its massive playerbase engaged and spending money, it needs to keep the content mill churning. However, at times having all of those options can be overwhelming for players, which is why GTA Online's most recent update is going to cull some of the cars from the game. Rockstar announced today that nearly 200 vehicles will no longer be available to buy from the in-game websites as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The news was first spotted by Rockstar Intel, who compiled a database of everything that's being delisted. The reason Rockstar has given for the changes is that these vehicles weren't being purchased by players much. That said, they won't be out of the game completely, you just won't be able to buy them whenever you want. Instead, you'll need to wait for them to show up in the rotating Vinewood Car Club or hope for a spin on The Lucky Wheel, though you'll need to be a GTA+ member to unlock the former.

Nearly 200 vehicles were just removed from GTA Online...😬



Here's the full list 👇https://t.co/rdkoGQvcDT — GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) June 13, 2023

It should be said that this delisting wasn't out of nowhere. An update posted to the Rockstar Newswire on June 8 noted that some vehicles were going to be removed to streamline the buying process. However, that vague note didn't specify how many vehicles would be going away. Now that we know it's just under 200, players are understandably upset. Sure, there are still ways to get the cars, but some of them will now be paywalled with the GTA+ membership. Even if you are lucky enough to get one from the wheel, it's far from a perfect solution.

The saving grace here is that the Mercenaries mode update does add some neat-looking things to the game. Project Overthrow gives players six new missions that pit you against Merrryweather Security, while LSA Operations will let you acquire new outfits as you take on covert ops. Add in all the new vehicles and weapons, and you have an update that's definitely worth checking out if you're a longtime GTA Online player. Plus, with the fan uproar around the vehicle changes, Rockstar might start to implement new ways to get them in the near future that still keeps the in-game websites streamlined.