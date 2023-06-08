GTA Online Reveals Tons of New Gameplay Changes and More

GTA Online is getting a massive array of quality of life changes starting next week. GTA Online has been around for nearly a whole decade now and despite its age, it is still massively popular. The steady stream of updates has ensured players always have new content to engage with and are also able to enjoy ten years worth of solid content as well. Rockstar Games has also been making a strong effort over the last year or so to really improve GTA Online beyond just new content. It has been actively listening to feedback from players and making major quality of life changes that range from balancing weapons/vehicles to improving gameplay.

Next week, Rockstar will release the San Andreas Mercenaries update for GTA Online on June 13th. It's looking like it'll be a pretty action-packed, explosive update, but in addition to new missions, vehicles, and weapons, we'll also get a bunch of quality of life updates. Some of these changes were teased last week, but now we have a proper list of them. Rockstar is making it easier to purchase and claim things in bulk like destroyed insured vehicles, armor vests from the gun store, and more. There's also a bunch of organizational changes, such as the fact Rockstar is removing lesser-used cars from the in-game websites to make them easier to browse. There's also a new "Career Progress" tab in the main menu of GTA Online on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 that will allow you to see all of your "accomplishments at a glance". You can view all the changes below.

Vehicle Updates

The ability to claim all destroyed vehicles at once when filing a Mors Mutual Insurance claim.

Mors Mutual will no longer charge for recovering Personal Vehicles destroyed during contact missions.

Custom description tags for garages to help quickly locate your favorite rides when calling the Mechanic.

The ability to select from individual floors when requesting vehicles from the Eclipse Blvd Garage .

. Pressing D-Pad Right will engage Stealth Mode on the new F-160 Raiju Plane. Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) will move to L3/LS. Holding L3/LS when flying all VTOL aircraft will switch it into and out of VTOL mode.

The option to re-request an active Mobile Operations Center, Avenger, or Terrorbyte delivered closer to your location via the Interaction Menu.

, , or delivered closer to your location via the Interaction Menu. Additional filters for Race types when browsing the Jobs Menu.

The Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway will be eligible for Taxi Work when using Taxi Liveries.

Lesser-used vehicles will be removed from in-game websites to streamline the browsing experience. These vehicles will occasionally be made available via showrooms, The Lucky Wheel, and other places.

Gameplay Updates

A new Register as a Boss option in the Interaction Menu, merging SecuroServ and Motorcycle Club.

A Buy All option when purchasing Body Armor at Ammu-Nation. Rank requirements for Body Armor are also being removed.

option when purchasing Body Armor at Ammu-Nation. Rank requirements for Body Armor are also being removed. Body Armor will be restocked after Quick Restarting a mission, matching the same Body Armor levels as when first entering the lobby.

When equipping Body Armor via the Weapon Wheel, the type of Armor used will be relative to how much damage the player has taken.

When parachuting or in freefall, players will no longer receive phone calls from Tom Connors or English Dave.

Madrazo Dispatch Services no longer requires multiple players and can be taken on solo.

Alternative sprint control (hold to sprint) in the Settings Menu.

Players will be able to select a name for their Acid product (via the Interaction Menu) to receive a 5% sell bonus.

product (via the Interaction Menu) to receive a 5% sell bonus. Rank requirements for Daily Objectives will be removed to allow more players to participate.

Balancing Updates

Payouts on many Collectibles and Events — such as Buried Stashes and Treasure Chests — will be increased.

Rebalancing the weapons on the P-997 Lazer and Mammoth Hydra (Freemode only).

and (Freemode only). The Orbital Cannon can no longer be instantly reset or refunded to prevent players from being repeatedly targeted

