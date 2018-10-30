‘GTA Online’ Halloween Event Now Live

We are one day away from Halloween in the real world, which means it’s the perfect time to get festive in the world of Los Santos. From Halloween-themed, skins, to spooky-themed vehicles, it’s time to get even more into the Halloween spirit in the world of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Double the GTA bucks on the Halloween modes, a sweet t-shirt unlock, and more have all been added into the popular online game. Rockstar tells us, “Halloween casts its ominous shadow over Southern San Andreas this week, turning it into a playground for a sinister assortment of Beasts, Slashers and other ghastly fiends. With bonuses on six chilling Adversary Modes and discounts on returning Halloween vehicles, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interested in double GTA$ and RP bonuses? Here are the specific modes that can let you rank up fast:

Slasher: The shotgun-wielding Slasher stalks up to seven Hunted, equipped only with flashlights. After three minutes, the Hunted get shotguns of their own to turn the tables on the Slasher. The mode ends if the Slasher or all the Hunted are killed within the time limit.

Slashers: The Slashers, armed with Machetes and Shotguns, must wade through the darkness in pursuit of the Hunted, who are equipped with Thermal Vision and Flashlights. But don’t get too comfortable — as each minute passes, the team roles are reversed until one group has been wiped out completely.

Lost Vs Damned: This mode pits Angels against Devils in the ultimate battle of the soul. Each match will flip between day and night for 60 seconds at a clip, with advantages including regenerated Armor and Health and improved weapon options depending on the time – day for the Angels and night for the Devils.

Condemned: This nightmarish mode marks one unlucky player for imminent death: when the timer runs out, they’re worm food. Their only hope is to pass the bad news onto somebody else, and the only way to do that is by sending them on a short trip to a shallow grave. Last man standing wins.

Come Out to Play: A team of three Runners just trying to make it home, and a team of Hunters out for blood. Runners are well-armed but on foot, while Hunters wield free-aim shotguns and must stay on their motorbikes or ATVs. Hunters have unlimited lives, while the Runners have just one life, but plenty of weapons available to pick off the Hunters at will.

Beast vs. Slasher: The Beast is back, and this time it’s got company. Only an armored team of Slashers armed to the teeth have a hope of stopping them. The Beasts, gifted with wild speed, the ability to leap over buildings and temporary invisibility, have to collect all the checkpoints while the Slashers attempt to stop them.

For those players that log in now through November 5th, there are a few exclusive Halloween-themed t-shirts to earn: Psycho Swingers, Zombie Liberals in the Midwest, and Twilight Knife.

Halloween-themed vehicle skins are also available with the LCC Sanctus, Albany Lurcher, Albany Franken Stange, and Halloween Masks are all 35% off.

Interested in partaking? That GTA Online Halloween event is now live! Happy gaming!