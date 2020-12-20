GTA Online: Lester Voice Actor Responds to Latest Heist Rumors

✖

One of Grand Theft Auto V’s most popular characters is no doubt that of Lester. Not only is he one of the highlights of the story that GTA V tells, but he also stole the spotlight a few months back when he made another appearance in GTA Online’s Casino Heist. Since that time, players have been hoping that Lester would make a return to the game, and now, the character’s voice actor has commented on the matter.

Seen over on Reddit, one user reached out to Jay Klaitz, the voice actor behind Lester, to ask if he would be coming back to voice the character in a future Heist for GTA Online. Klaitz, of course, didn’t indicate either way, simply acknowledging that it’s “Hard to say!” He went on to express that even if he did know, he obviously couldn’t inform this person one way or the other due to the “tight ship” that Rockstar Games runs.

Regardless of what happens in the future though with Lester in particular, most GTA Online fans just found it refreshing that Klaitz responded to the inquiry in the first place. It's not every day that you see actors go out of their way to respond to fan questions like this, so the fact that Klaitz took the time to do so is actually pretty rad.

GTA Online players should be plenty busy over the next few weeks with the game, Lester or not. Just recently, Rockstar Games pushed out a new Heist at the locale of Cayo Perico. While some have wished to be able to explore the new area a bit more than the Heist allows, it has largely been another solid addition to the multiplayer title.

Rockstar continues to constantly update GTA Online many years after initially releasing and doesn't show any signs of slowing down soon. If you’d like to stay in the loop when it comes to all of those future developments, you can follow our coverage of the title right here.

So how about you? Would you be interested in seeing Lester make one more appearance in an upcoming GTA Online Heist?

