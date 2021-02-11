GTA Online Player Pulls Off Incredible Loch Ness Monster Stunt

✖

One GTA Online player has managed to pull off a pretty impressive stunt involving the Loch Ness Monster made possible by the content added in the Cayo Perico Heist. Starting from the land and on a bike, the player in question was able to launch themselves off of a rock before sailing across the water and landing perfectly on the creature’s head. It’s a stunt others have no doubt attempted, but one that few players will likely be able to say they’ve completed successfully.

The GTA Online player by the name of DarkStunter shared the clip below to the Gaming subreddit to show their trick in action. It starts out like a lot of other GTA Online trick clips do with the player picking up speed in one direction before they hit a rock at the perfect angle to propel themselves towards Nessie. The result is a satisfying one where the player’s able to stop themselves abruptly to be sitting just on top of the stone creature’s head.

The player tried to blow the Loch Ness Monster statue up after landing on it, but it appears Nessie is tough enough to withstand a few explosives. There’s likely no way to destroy it, though players have found innovative solutions to dealing with impossible tasks in GTA Online before.

As one could imagine, this sort of trick isn’t one that you’ll pull off on your first try or your second or any one remotely near those either. To show what the process was like, the player shared a montage of a bunch of close calls where they almost landed on the creature’s head but caught it at the wrong angle or mispositioned the jump otherwise.

Surprisingly enough, this isn’t the only sea monster in GTA Online that players have been talking about recently. The Loch Ness Monster statue was added out in the waters when the Cayo Perico Heist dropped, but players have recently been stumbling across another creature of the sea.

There’s a monster of some sort – or at least a skeleton and the remains of one – way out in the ocean, though curiously enough, it’s not visible in Grand Theft Auto V’s single-player mode and can only be found in GTA Online. There’s no telling if it has any other implications other than being a point of interest, but players are keen to find out more about it.

