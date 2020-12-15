GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist, Biggest Update Ever Is Now Available

✖

The wait for Grand Theft Auto Online’s next big update is over with the new Cayo Perico Heist now available to all players to give them a shot at earning more riches in a totally new destination. Rockstar Games revealed not long ago the name of the heist and the island it’ll take place on, an island which marks the first time an expansion of this size has been released for the online game and makes this update “largest and most ambitious Grand Theft Auto Online adventure to date.”

As we’ve seen before from Rockstar Games, players stand to make a ton of money from the new Cayo Perico Heist if they can successfully pull it off. In addition to the normal haul that players can come away with for completing the mission, Rockstar Games said there’ll be ample opportunities during the mission to add onto the heist’s result, though some of them will only be available to players who are playing with others.

GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist Infiltrate the remote island of Cayo Perico, home to GTA Online’s biggest heist yet, playable from start to finish solo or with a crew of up to three of your friends. Play now: https://t.co/FvOM1leq29 pic.twitter.com/VF6qYm6WHD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 15, 2020

“There is also a load of extra opportunities you can use to play to your advantage, such as breaking into storage lockups to raid hidden stashes of cash and contraband to bolster your bottom-line and fatten up your take,” Rockstar Games said. “These chances and the tools necessary to complete them will rarely be found in the same place twice – some are only accessible when playing with multiple players, so joining up with friends is very much encouraged.”

The last part about requiring players to play with others to complete the extra tasks in this heist is important here because the Cayo Perico Heist is the first one that can be completed solo. That means you won’t have to wait on anyone else to join in or rely on others you don’t know, but you also may miss out on some opportunities to make more money.

“The Cayo Perico Heist is the first Heist that is playable completely solo from start to finish,” Rockstar Games said about playing the mission solo. “Take on stealth recon, high octane shootouts and the epic score alone or team up with a Heist crew for extra support. Crack and take down the island of Cayo Perico any way you like.”

GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist is now available once players have finished installing the latest update.